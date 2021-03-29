WVU Signs Xavier Grad Transfer Forward Gray
Senior averaged nearly 12 points and nine rebounds per game
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has landed Xavier grad transfer forward A’Riana Gray.
The senior was named an All-Big East honorable mention selection twice in her career averaging nearly 12 points and nine rebounds per game. She has played in a total of 99 games for the Musketeers making 77 starts.
Gray will be immediately eligible to play for the Mountaineers next year.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.