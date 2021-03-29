WVU Signs Xavier Grad Transfer Forward Gray

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has landed Xavier grad transfer forward A’Riana Gray.

The senior was named an All-Big East honorable mention selection twice in her career averaging nearly 12 points and nine rebounds per game. She has played in a total of 99 games for the Musketeers making 77 starts.

Gray will be immediately eligible to play for the Mountaineers next year.

