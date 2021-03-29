Advertisement

WVU Signs Xavier Grad Transfer Forward Gray

Senior averaged nearly 12 points and nine rebounds per game
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has landed Xavier grad transfer forward A’Riana Gray.

The senior was named an All-Big East honorable mention selection twice in her career averaging nearly 12 points and nine rebounds per game. She has played in a total of 99 games for the Musketeers making 77 starts.

Gray will be immediately eligible to play for the Mountaineers next year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Suzanna Kay Fowler
Doddridge County woman charged after allegedly biting her 5-year-old daughter
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

Latest News

Fairmont State football
Fairmont State Opts Out of Spring MEC Football Season
East Fairmont athletics
East Fairmont Winter and Spring Sports Remain Paused Due to COVID-19
Ayden Bishoff
Preston’s Bishoff Secures First Big X Wrestling Crown
Kemo (left) and Kamar Summers (right)
Bridgeport’s Summers Brothers Win First Big X Conference Titles