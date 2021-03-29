Advertisement

WVU’s Sherman entering NBA Draft with option to return to school

Senior guard ranked third on team this year averaging 13 points per game
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior guard Taz Sherman announced on Twitter Sunday he will be entering the NBA Draft while maintaining the option to return to school next year.

Sherman played in 28 games for the Mountaineers this season and made six starts. He averaged a team third-best 13 points per game. From beyond the arc, the senior shot 36 percent and made a team second-best 47 threes.

He also proved to be one of the most improved players after averaging five points per game as a junior. Sherman joins Sean McNeil in entering the NBA Draft, who announced his decision on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
First purple martins of the year spotted in West Virginia

Latest News

Kemo (left) and Kamar Summers (right)
Bridgeport’s Summers Brothers Win First Big X Conference Titles
Morgantown Mohawks hockey
Morgantown Mohawks Win Third-Straight State Championship
WVU baseball
WVU Splits with Kansas Saturday to Win Big 12 Opening Series
WVU women's soccer
No. 7 WVU Stuns No. 5 Duke, 3-2