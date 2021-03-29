WVU’s Sherman entering NBA Draft with option to return to school

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior guard Taz Sherman announced on Twitter Sunday he will be entering the NBA Draft while maintaining the option to return to school next year.

Sherman played in 28 games for the Mountaineers this season and made six starts. He averaged a team third-best 13 points per game. From beyond the arc, the senior shot 36 percent and made a team second-best 47 threes.

He also proved to be one of the most improved players after averaging five points per game as a junior. Sherman joins Sean McNeil in entering the NBA Draft, who announced his decision on Tuesday.

