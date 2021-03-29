Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Young Progressive Women’s Association “egged” the City Parks of Clarksburg in Nutter Fort and Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Group members dispersed 1,000 plastic Easter eggs filled with chocolate throughout the two parks. The girls do random acts of kindness throughout the year to bring joy to the community.

Member Morgan Frum said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the group to come up with different ideas to share with the community.

“We can’t really get into big groups at indoor places. We decided to do a Easter egg hunt so everyone can come at their own time to find the Easter eggs,” Frum.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.