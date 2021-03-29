Advertisement

Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Young Progressive Women’s Association “egged” the City Parks of Clarksburg in Nutter Fort and Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Group members dispersed 1,000 plastic Easter eggs filled with chocolate throughout the two parks. The girls do random acts of kindness throughout the year to bring joy to the community.

Member Morgan Frum said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the group to come up with different ideas to share with the community.

“We can’t really get into big groups at indoor places. We decided to do a Easter egg hunt so everyone can come at their own time to find the Easter eggs,” Frum.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
First purple martins of the year spotted in West Virginia

Latest News

This year, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law that bans discrimination on the basis of...
West Virginia city eyes Black hair non-discrimination bill
Structure Fire generic
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire at Salem Correctional Center
The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 378 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va.
Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks
Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks