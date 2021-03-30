Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 30th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be a clear and sunny day, with temperatures reaching the low 70s. It should be gorgeous and mostly calm, but clouds begin to build overnight headed into Wednesday. Then, rain begins early Wednesday morning, and continues throughout the day. Temperatures only make it to 60, but we are in for much colder temperatures on Thursday. Our morning low is 30 degrees, and we only rise up into the mid-30s for the daytime high. So, any residual rainfall from Wednesday’s system could produce some light flurries on Thursday morning. However, this shouldn’t cause too much snow accumulation, as the flurries start to dissipate by the later morning hours. However, there is a concern for some icing, there will be plenty of residual water on surfaces from Wednesday’s rain that could freeze overnight and on Thursday morning. So, if you’re headed out on Thursday, take it slow and be extra safe! On Friday, we see some sunshine along with the clouds, and our temperatures make it back up into the mid-forties. Then, over the weekend, conditions continue to improve, with temperatures in the upper 50s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday. We will also see plenty more sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Sunny and warm, our best day of the week. High: 74.

Tonight: Temperatures drop into the mid 50s, and rain begins early Wednesday morning. Low: 54.

Wednesday: A rainy day, temperatures are headed down. High: 60.

Thursday: A chance for morning snow showers, bitter. High: 36.

