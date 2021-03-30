Advertisement

City of Buckhannon asking for public’s help identifying individuals

Need help Identifying
Need help Identifying(Pol-Officer | City of Buckhannon)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is asking for the public’s help in identifying people who they say may have information regarding a possible crime.

BUCKHANNON, WV: Can you identify these people? They may have information regarding a possible crime. If you recognize...

Posted by City of Buckhannon on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The city asks that if you recognize any of the individuals, please call the Buckhannon Police Department at (304) 472-5723 or utilize the Anonymous Tip Line, which is (304) 473-1001.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Suzanna Kay Fowler
Doddridge County woman charged after allegedly biting her 5-year-old daughter
Structure Fire generic
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire at Salem Correctional Center
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

The winners of this year’s Almost Heaven Art Exhibition have been announced.
Several North Central West Virginia students among 2021 Almost Heaven Art Exhibition winners
John Wesley Brickey
Randolph County man facing charges after alleged domestic assault incident
Money
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program accepting applications
Police Chief Eric Powell
Morgantown names new Police Chief