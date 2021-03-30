City of Buckhannon asking for public’s help identifying individuals
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is asking for the public’s help in identifying people who they say may have information regarding a possible crime.
The city asks that if you recognize any of the individuals, please call the Buckhannon Police Department at (304) 472-5723 or utilize the Anonymous Tip Line, which is (304) 473-1001.
