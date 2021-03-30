Denver Claude Allen Johnson, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather joined his recently departed wife of 64 years, Nancy Johnson, to spend eternity together in Heaven with their Lord and Savior. Denver was born August 15, 1938 to the late George and Geraldine Johnson. Denver was a Navy Veteran who served his country while stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. Denver spent the majority of his career as a proud West Virginia Coalminer. He began his mining career at Loveridge Mine where through hard work and dedication he eventually became Mine Superintendent. Denver later assisted in opening Dent’s Run Mine, spent time at Four States Mine, and then ultimately ended his 31 year notable career as Mine Superintendent at Robinson Run Mine. Denver’s strong work ethic is a characteristic that served him well throughout his lifetime. Denver enjoyed being outside and taking care of his land. He took great joy in spending time with his grandchildren, laughing and joking with them. He loved the Lord and enjoyed reading his Bible early in the mornings. Denver is survived by his daughter Nancy “Elaine” Johnson and son-in-law Rick Johnson of Huntersville, NC; Mark Johnson and daughter-in-law Laurie Johnson of Woodstock, GA; daughter Paulette Shaffer and son-in-law Dan Shaffer of Bridgeport, WV; Jennifer Simmons and son-in-law Todd Simmons of League City, TX; five grandchildren Christopher Johnson, William Shaffer, Allie Simmons, Zach Simmons, and Avery Simmons; brother David Johnson and wife Judy of Idamay, WV; sister Wanda Hickman and husband Sonny of Mount Claire, WV; sister Patti Burge of Fairmont, WV; and brother Pastor Ron Johnson and wife Debbie of Shinnston, WV. Denver is preceded in death by his beloved wife, parents, daughter Anastasia Johnson, grandson Gregory Lee Pitzer; brother, George “Ernie” Johnson; brother, Pastor James “Whitey” Johnson; sister Wilma Jean Arnett; and brother-in-law Delmus Burge. Friends and family will be received at Harmer Funeral Home on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a funeral service at Harmer Funeral Home on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.harmerfuneralhome.com Arrangements are in care of Harmer Funeral Home in Shinnston, WV.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.