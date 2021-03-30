Advertisement

Fairmont Senior buckles down to beat St. Joes, 72-59

Polar Bears outscored the Irish 20-9 in the second quarter
Maier
Maier(WDTV)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior outscored St. Joes 20-9 in the second quarter and withstood an Irish comeback effort in the third to win, 72-59.

This was the first meeting between the two schools, who are now both in the Class AAA.

Junior forward Meredith Maier put the Bears on her back, scoring 15 of her 19 points in the second half, including a streak of 11 between the third and fourth quarters. She also added 14 rebounds.

Marley Washenitz added 15 points and Emily Starn & Laynie Beresford each had 13.

Amaya Damon led the Irish with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Suzanna Kay Fowler
Doddridge County woman charged after allegedly biting her 5-year-old daughter
W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort

Latest News

Fairmont State football
Fairmont State Opts Out of Spring MEC Football Season
East Fairmont athletics
East Fairmont Winter and Spring Sports Remain Paused Due to COVID-19
A'Riana Gray
WVU Signs Xavier Grad Transfer Forward Gray
Ayden Bishoff
Preston’s Bishoff Secures First Big X Wrestling Crown