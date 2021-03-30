Fairmont Senior buckles down to beat St. Joes, 72-59

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior outscored St. Joes 20-9 in the second quarter and withstood an Irish comeback effort in the third to win, 72-59.

This was the first meeting between the two schools, who are now both in the Class AAA.

Junior forward Meredith Maier put the Bears on her back, scoring 15 of her 19 points in the second half, including a streak of 11 between the third and fourth quarters. She also added 14 rebounds.

Marley Washenitz added 15 points and Emily Starn & Laynie Beresford each had 13.

Amaya Damon led the Irish with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

FINAL: @fairmont_girls 72, St. Joes 59. @MaierMeredith had 15 of her game high 19 points in the second half. pic.twitter.com/F4aeM3ZMrU — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) March 30, 2021

