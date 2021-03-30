Flower power: How one resident is helping support nursing home and hospice patients

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The power of a simple gesture that one Upshur County woman is helping support her older community members.

Inspired by memories of her grandmother, Laura Foulks decided to deliver seasonal bouquets to older adults in the county’s nursing homes and hospice patients. Foulks says the idea for this project came one day while she was sitting in her apartment that happens to be above Anita’s flower shop.

“I just thought that sending the flowers would be a great idea so I had contacted the medical director of Holbrook’s nursing home to find out if that would be alright to send flowers in and he gave me the ok on it so I contacted Anita’s and asked if they’d be interested,” said Foulks. “They were all about it they that it was a great idea.”

The Buckhannon resident set up a GoFundMe to help achieve her goal of delivering those fresh flowers. You can find that here.

