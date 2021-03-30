Food and blood drives combine forces in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve heard of blood drives and food drives, but what about combining them?

That’s what happened at the event center at Brushy Fork in Buckhannon. Sponsored by Saint Joseph’s Hospital and the Rotary Club of Buckhannon Upshur, they accepted blood donations as well as non-perishable food items.

Blood supplier for the hospital Vitalent drew blood at the center. President of the rotary club Julie Keehner tells 5 News there were many partnerships involved, including the parish house - a local food pantry.

“Vitalent is giving us a certain amount of funding for each person that donates blood and that will be given to the parish house and we thought that it would make sense that we combine it with a food drive and so all of this food is going to local neighbors as they’re called by the parish house and will be given to to help with food insecurity,” said Keehner.

To make an appointment to donate blood call call 1-304-473-2164 or 1-412-209-700.

