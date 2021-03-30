Advertisement

Health officials report 331 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 331 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 141,332.

493,189 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 311,181 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,640.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Raleigh County and an 84-year old female from Raleigh County.

“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our lives have been forever changed by the pandemic.”

DHHR officials said 6.263 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,632), Boone (1,740), Braxton (837), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,385), Calhoun (243), Clay (389), Doddridge (514), Fayette (2,981), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,167), Greenbrier (2,498), Hampshire (1,609), Hancock (2,630), Hardy (1,391), Harrison (5,144), Jackson (1,775), Jefferson (4,009), Kanawha (13,045), Lewis (1,099), Lincoln (1,355), Logan (2,935), Marion (3,924), Marshall (3,171), Mason (1,868), McDowell (1,411), Mercer (4,385), Mineral (2,640), Mingo (2,301), Monongalia (8,633), Monroe (1,015), Morgan (1,007), Nicholas (1,378), Ohio (3,833), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,714), Putnam (4,542), Raleigh (5,494), Randolph (2,462), Ritchie (639), Roane (523), Summers (725), Taylor (1,149), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,780), Wayne (2,741), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,165), Wirt (368), Wood (7,438), Wyoming (1,823).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Suzanna Kay Fowler
Doddridge County woman charged after allegedly biting her 5-year-old daughter
Structure Fire generic
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire at Salem Correctional Center
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Police Chief Eric Powell
Morgantown names new Police Chief
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 30 21
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 30 21