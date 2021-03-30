HELP 304 received the most calls this month since they opened a year ago

W.Va (WDTV) - Now after reaching a year in this pandemic, many have found a way to adapt while for others this is still a very difficult time.

The HELP304 Hotline says that even though people may believe we are approaching better days and may be close to the end of the pandemic, this month, they received the most calls since they began the hotline almost a year ago.

Over 200 calls and about three times as much calls this month than in February. HELP 304, a helpline that provides crisis counselors, has seen the need for their assistance grow as the pandemic has prolonged.

“People call us with everything from feeling anxious, depressed, relationship problems, feeling panicked, feeling concerned about their daily lives,” said First Choice Services Director of Marketing and Communications Shelia Moran.

All circumstances that have only increased due to the restrictions the pandemic has brought amongst people, like isolation. Moran says even as were seeing less restrictions, calls are still continuing to come in, reaching record numbers.

“This whole year has been a giant disruption of routine for everyone, and for some people it’s been so much more than that. For some people, they’ve spent the last year worrying how their going to feed their family, or being concerned because they lost their job,” Moran continues.

Even before the pandemic, a lot of West Virginian’s battled with mental health Moran says, so adding the current state of the world only adds to the overall problem.

Morgan says, “West Virginia was ranked as one of the least mentally healthy states according to the CDC, and there have been numerous studies done throughout the pandemic showing that mental health has really suffered during this time.”

