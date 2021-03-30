Jersey Mike’s donates all sales to local volunteer organization

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, the Jersey Mike’s restaurants in Clarksburg and Morgantown will be donating all of their sales, not just profits, to local organizations.

It’s part of Jersey Mike’s 11th annual nationwide Day of Giving.

The Clarksburg location will give it’s sales to Wings of Hope, which offers support to cancer patients - a cause that hits close to home for the co-owner of the Clarksburg Jersey Mike’s.

“It’s very important to us, we come from a long family of giving back over the years through 4-H and other organizations, my mother passed away at 45 years of age because of cancer so this is a good foundation for us so it’s a good fit,” said Co-Owner Rick Frame. “The community supports us, we like to support the community.”

The day of giving will be going on all day on Wednesday.

