Judith Dale Pickens McWhorter, 79, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021. She passed under the compassionate care of Seller’s Private Care Home in Jane Lew. She was born in Weston, on January 7, 1942, a daughter of the late George Lawrence Pickens and Pauline Virginia Bennett Pickens. Judith married the love of her life, Willard Hampton McWhorter on December 29, 1961. Together they shared the joys of marriage and raising their four beautiful girls for 59 years and he will miss her immensely. Forever cherishing their memories of Judith’s creative spirit are her husband, Willard McWhorter of Jane Lew; four daughters: Cynthia Wymer and husband, Bill, of Clarksburg, and Rebecca Stansberry and husband, George, Malissa Miller and husband, Alan, and Julie Bush and husband, Clint, all of Jane Lew; ten grandchildren: Quinn Wymer and wife, Andria, Emily Saab and husband, Matt, Cameron Wymer, Nathaniel Stansberry and wife, Victoria, Wade Stansberry and wife, Megan, Audrey Burkett and husband, Corey, Zane Miller, Olivia Miller, Victoria Miller, and Eliza Bush; four great-grandchildren: William, Evelyn, Grant, and Kansas; five siblings: Thomas Pickens and wife, Karen, Steve Pickens and wife, Martha, Joseph Pickens and wife, Susie, Kimberly Loupe and husband, Mark, and Patrick Pickens and wife, Lori; one brother-in-law, Kenneth McWhorter and wife, Barbara; and several nieces and nephews. Judith graduated from Weston High School in 1959 and continued her education at Glenville State College where she graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Education. She furthered her degree and attended West Virginia University where she obtained a Master Degree in History. Judith spent over 35 years educating the youth of Lewis County and loved every minute. Her joy in assisting the children of her community didn’t stop there. Judith volunteered her time with the local 4-H for several years and had received the honor of “4-H Allstar” where she was recognized for her outstanding and dedicated service to others. Judith was also a member of the Horner CEOS, Alpha Delta Kappa, and was Methodist by faith. She enjoyed cooking and baking scrumptious treats for her family and friends and especially loved her family camping trips. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Celebrant George Stansberry officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Judith Dale Pickens McWhorter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

