Linda Diane McCoy, 61, of Shinnston, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at United Hospital Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 1, 1960 in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Ellis McCoy, Jr. and Vivian Lorraine (Thomas) McCoy. Linda worked for Meadowview Manor Health Care Center and John Manchin Sr. Assisting Living as a CNA. She was Baptist by faith. Linda loved playing cards and playing bingo. She enjoyed listening to blue grass music and attending concerts. Linda loved animals and especially her dogs and cats. Linda is survived by her daughter, Haley McCoy of Shinnston; her brothers, Dennis McCoy of Shinnston and Mike McCoy of Fairmont; her sister, Jo Ann Treece and her companion, John Bissett of Monongah; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Christie Faith McCoy; her sister, Nancy Kisner; her brother, Bobby McCoy. Memorial contribution may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to offset the funeral expenses. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Solomon, officiating. Interment will follow at Clermont Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.