Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program accepting applications

The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is now open and accepting applications for West Virginia renters. West Virginia renters struggling to pay rent or utilities because of financial hardship due to the Coronavirus may be eligible for assistance.

Not all renters are eligible for assistance, click here to see the eligibility requirements.

Eligible Expenses may include:

Past due and current rent beginning April 1, 2020 and up to three months forward rent

Past due and current water, sewer, gas, electric and home energy costs such as propane

A one-time $300 stipend for internet expenses so you can use the internet for distance learning, telework, telemedicine and/or to obtain government services

Generally, rental payments will be made directly to the landlord and utility payments will be made directly to the utility company on behalf of the household. Rents or utilities that have already been paid are not eligible.

You are not eligible if:

You own the home you live in.

Your household income exceeds 80% of the HUD Area Median Income (AMI) limits for 2020.

Your household is receiving any other federal, state or local rental assistance for the same expenses.

Other eligibility requirements may apply.

To find out more about the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program visit: https://www.wvhdf.com/programs/mountaineer-rental-assistance-program. Or dial 211 to speak with a person who can help.

