BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Nancy Carroll Johnson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 26, 2021. She was born June 15, 1940 to the late Paul and Eleanor Smallridge. Nancy devoted her entire life to carrying for her family. She enjoyed dancing and laughing with her grandchildren, baking her family’s favorite pies, and taking care of her beloved cats. She loved riding in her red convertible while listening to her favorite music. Nancy never missed watching the local broadcasts of the Sago Baptist Church services and enjoyed sharing the sermon messages with her family. Nancy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Denver Johnson; daughter Nancy Johnson and son-in-law Rick Johnson of Huntersville, NC; son Mark Johnson and daughter-in-law Laurie Johnson of Woodstock, GA; daughter Paulette Shaffer and son-in-law Dan Shaffer of Bridgeport, WV; daughter Jennifer Simmons and son-in-law Todd Simmons of League City, TX; five grandchildren Christopher Johnson, William Shaffer, Allie Simmons, Zach Simmons, and Avery Simmons; and brother Paul Smallridge and sister-in-law Karen Smallridge of Greenville, SC. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Anastasia Johnson, and grandson Gregory Lee Pitzer. Nancy loved the Lord and her family. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care of Nancy. Friends and family will be received at Harmer Funeral Home on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a funeral service at Harmer Funeral Home on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.harmerfuneralhome.com Arrangements are in care of Harmer Funeral Home in Shinnston, WV.

