Personal income tax introduced in West Virginia Senate

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The personal income tax bill was introduced in the West Virginia State Senate on Tuesday after passing in the House of Delegates.

House bill 3300 would increase the general sales tax rate to 8.5% and expand the sales tax base to include advertising, computer hardware, health and fitness memberships and other professional services.

This would have a direct impact on media businesses including your local news stations. 80%-85% of advertising purchased is from those businesses.

