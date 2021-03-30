Randolph County man allegedly threatens woman saying, “I will love you until the day you die, even if I’m the one that makes it happen”

MONTERVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man is facing charges after an alleged domestic assault incident.

The victim says she called 911 and placed the phone in her purse to prevent John Wesley Brickey from knowing that she called, according to the police report.

The victim told deputies that Brickey, 51, threatened her by saying, “I will love you until the day you die, even if I’m the one that makes it happen” and “my face will be the last thing you see before you die.”

On Tuesday, just before 10 am, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 call of a domestic altercation in progress in the Monterville area. While at the scene, deputies say Brickey came outside of his home with the victim behind him. A deputy “saw at least three knives on Mr. Brickey’s person,” according to the police report.

Officials say Brickey was ordered to go down and speak with a deputy, but he refused to comply and had his hands hidden from the deputy’s view near the knife on his belt. After a brief struggle, deputies detained Brickey and put him in handcuffs. The deputy says he removed four knives from Brickey.

Sgt Talkington, Deputy Knotts and Deputy Hacker responded to the scene.

Brickey has been charged with domestic assault and obstructing an officer. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $4,000 cash-only bail.

Previously on March 4, John Brickey and his wife Amy Brickey were both charged with manufacturing a controlled substance after police allegedly found 10 marijuana plants in their home. During this incident, Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department say they were responding to a possible domestic/suicide.

