BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Graden McKinney scored a game-high 24 points as Ritchie County escaped Doddridge County, 63-52.

Ethan Haught scored 16 points for the Rebels.

The Bulldogs were led by 17 points from Nathan Hart and Isaac Ezell added 14.

