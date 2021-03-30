Several North Central West Virginia students among 2021 Almost Heaven Art Exhibition winners
NORTH CENTRAL WEST VIRGINIA, W.Va (WDTV) -The winners of this year’s Almost Heaven Art Exhibition have been announced.
Awards were given out to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in three divisions: Elementary School, Middle School, and High School. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25.
This year’s exhibition showcases one-of-a-kind postcard designs that feature the student’s favorite wildlife and/or plant in West Virginia. Selected postcard artwork will be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.
Almost Heaven Art Exhibition winners:
Elementary School Division:
1st Place- Natalie Garrett, Grade 5, Davis Elementary School, Braxton County
2nd Place- Chance Martin, Grade 3, Anna Jarvis Elementary School, Taylor County
3rd Place- Kassadi McNaughton, Grade 5, Home school student, Berkeley County
Middle School Division:
1st Place- Emily Garrett, Grade 8, Braxton County Middle School, Braxton County
2nd Place- Sydney Burke, Grade 7, Wheeling Country Day School, Ohio County
3rd Place- Maisey Duckworth, Grade 7, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Kanawha County
High School Division:
1st Place (Best of Show)- Kyleigh Hoey, Grade 11, Huntington High School, Cabell County
2nd Place- Alex Solomon, Grade 11, University High School, Monongalia County
3rd Place- Abby Manzo, Grade 9, Home school student, Jefferson County
