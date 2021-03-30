Advertisement

Several North Central West Virginia students among 2021 Almost Heaven Art Exhibition winners

The winners of this year’s Almost Heaven Art Exhibition have been announced.
The winners of this year's Almost Heaven Art Exhibition have been announced.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH CENTRAL WEST VIRGINIA, W.Va (WDTV) -The winners of this year’s Almost Heaven Art Exhibition have been announced.

Awards were given out to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in three divisions: Elementary School, Middle School, and High School. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25. 

This year’s exhibition showcases one-of-a-kind postcard designs that feature the student’s favorite wildlife and/or plant in West Virginia. Selected postcard artwork will be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.

2021 Almost Heaven Art Exhibition
2021 Almost Heaven Art Exhibition(Governor Jim Justice)

Almost Heaven Art Exhibition winners:

Elementary School Division:

1st Place- Natalie Garrett, Grade 5, Davis Elementary School, Braxton County

2nd Place- Chance Martin, Grade 3, Anna Jarvis Elementary School, Taylor County

3rd Place- Kassadi McNaughton, Grade 5, Home school student, Berkeley County

Middle School Division:

1st Place- Emily Garrett, Grade 8, Braxton County Middle School, Braxton County

2nd Place- Sydney Burke, Grade 7, Wheeling Country Day School, Ohio County

3rd Place- Maisey Duckworth, Grade 7, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Kanawha County

High School Division:

1st Place (Best of Show)- Kyleigh Hoey, Grade 11, Huntington High School, Cabell County

2nd Place- Alex Solomon, Grade 11, University High School, Monongalia County

3rd Place- Abby Manzo, Grade 9, Home school student, Jefferson County

