Tasty Tuesday: Top Dog Diner and Furniture Outlet

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
For this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau visited Top Dog Diner and Furniture Outlet in Nutter Fort.

“Well, the deep fried hot dog, everybody boils their hot dog, but that makes the buns soggy. We put chili, mustard, onion, and you’re ready to go. It’s a quick way to make a hot dog,” said Owner Eddie Starkey.

They make their chili in a day and a half. They get a big kettle, fill it with water, put another kettle in it, after they do their mixing and seasoning, they put it all in and put the fire way down low and it simmers for a day or two. That’s why it’s a little different than everybody else’s.

Eddie and Marsha just served Kevin up some homemade food they made right in front of his eyes. He had the classic chili dog with onion. He also got the Philly Cheesesteak and hand cut French fries which are double-dipped, which means they go in the fryer, come out, and then go back in to get them extra crispy.

