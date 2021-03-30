Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, March 30

John Halterman: Did you get a stimulus check and was wondering, “is that money taxable to us?” Well, I gotta tell you, this is the greatest gift the government has ever given us because this money has no reflection on your income and is one-hundred percent tax-free. So when you go to file your income tax, it has zero impact. It doesn’t add to your income. It doesn’t affect any of the other benefits that you may have. Now, let me give you a couple of other things you should know. If you didn’t get your stimulus check and you’re thinking, wait a minute, I’d like to get it for previous years. Well, you can actually file in 2020 and you may end up getting a tax refund because of it. Now let’s say you got it because you didn’t work and didn’t have as good of a job, but now you have a better job. Well, don’t worry. If you were paid the stimulus check, you don’t have to give it back. And so, the government is very lenient when it comes to the stimulus check. So, for more answers, call or visit our website today.

