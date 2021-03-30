WVU All-American guard Gondrezick declares for WNBA Draft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer All-American guard Kysre Gondrezick is headed to the league.

WVU women’s basketball announced that the Michigan native will forgo her extra year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Gondrezick put a stellar bow on her Mountaineer career in 2020-21. She was a unanimous All-Big 12 first team selection, honorable mention AP All-American and earned a spot on the Naismith Trophy midseason team as one of the top 40 women’s basketball players in the country.

She averaged a team best 19.5 points, 4.5 assists and 37.3 minutes per game.

The draft is set for April 15 on ESPN. Gondrezick is slated as a second or third round pick on various WNBA draft boards.

She will look to become the 10th draftee in program history & make it back-to-back Mountaineers selected to the W, as a Tynice Martin was drafted 34th overall by the LA Sparks in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.