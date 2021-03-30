Advertisement

WVU women’s soccer’s Stahl named Big 12 offensive player of the week

Had a goal & assists in win over Duke
Mar. 29, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer junior forward Alina Stahl has been named the Big 12′s offensive player of the week.

Stahl scored the Mountaineers game-winning goal in the 47th minute to guide No. 7 WVU to a 3-2 upset over No. 5 Duke. She also assisted on Isabella Sibley’s score in the 18th minute.

This is Stahl’s first Big 12 player of the week honor.

The Mountaineers host Virginia on Saturday at 2 p.m.

