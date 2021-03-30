WVU’s Wolf named Big 12 pitcher of the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia left handed pitcher Jackson Wolf has been named the Big 12 pitcher of the week.

The senior pitched 7.1 innings of shutout baseball in the Mountaineers 11-0 Big 12 opening victory over Kansas.

He allowed just 4 hits with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts.

He currently has a record of 2-2 with a 1.93 ERA in 28 innings of work.

