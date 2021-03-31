5 Sports Podcast Episode 12: WVU assistant coach Erik Martin

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 14-year WVU assistant coach Erik Martin joins Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau on Episode 12 of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Martin has been both an assistant coach and a player (Cincinnati) under head coach Bob Huggins.

He discusses the Mountaineers 2020-21 campaign, the ins & outs of the NCAA transfer portal & the future of not only the program, but his future in coaching. Martin has aspirations to become a head coach, preferably in his home state of Ohio.

