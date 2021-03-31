Advertisement

5 Sports Podcast Episode 12: WVU assistant coach Erik Martin

14-year WVU assistant coach
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 14-year WVU assistant coach Erik Martin joins Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau on Episode 12 of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Martin has been both an assistant coach and a player (Cincinnati) under head coach Bob Huggins.

He discusses the Mountaineers 2020-21 campaign, the ins & outs of the NCAA transfer portal & the future of not only the program, but his future in coaching. Martin has aspirations to become a head coach, preferably in his home state of Ohio.

Click the video above to watch the episode or listen on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

