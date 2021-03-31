Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 31st, 2021

A rainy day followed by overnight snow.
7 Day
7 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gentle rain sprinkles fall through the entire day, and we warm up to 60 degrees (or just below it). However, a cold front passes through the region around 2 PM, and our temperatures drop significantly headed into the overnight hour. This allows for the rain to turn to snow overnight, and create some slick conditions for the Thursday morning commute. On Thursday, temperatures reach a high that sits only in the upper 30s, so it will be a very chilly day. We could still continue to see some gentle and scattered snow showers headed into the afternoon. On Friday, our temperatures warm up to the low forties, but we are much drier and see some sunshine throughout the day. We will see some strong winds though as the cold front moves out of our region. Our temperatures once again fall into the twenties headed into Saturday morning, but things start to improve from there. By Saturday afternoon, we will see highs in the low-to-mid 50s, and get plenty of sun during the day. Then, on Sunday, spring weather is back, with temperatures in the low sixties. We remain dry and sunny on Monday as well, warming up to the mid-60s for a gorgeous start to the work week. Stay safe on the roads tomorrow morning!

Today: Rain through the day, cooling down. High: 59.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 20s and we see snow flurries as a result. Low: 29.

Thursday: Morning snow showers that taper off in the afternoon, bitter. High: 36.

Friday: The sun comes out but we stay cold. High: 43.

