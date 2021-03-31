Clarksburg Police need help identifying man possibly related to crime

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man possibly linked to a crime.

Police say the man showed above, caught on surveillance footage, is wanted for questioning regarding a larceny incident.

He was seen driving a red Dodge Calliber.

Contact Sgt. Justin Moore (304)624-1610 ext. 1937, or send him an email, or the Detective Tip Line at 304-624-1625 with any information.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.