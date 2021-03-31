Advertisement

Delta to join other US airlines in ending empty middle seats

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a Delta Air Lines flight after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Delta's announcement Wednesday, March 31, reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Delta’s announcement Wednesday reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.

At one time, several other airlines including Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue had also limited seating, while United never did and American did only for a short time.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1, giving Delta the confidence to sell flights to full capacity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Need help Identifying
City of Buckhannon asking for public’s help identifying individuals
John Wesley Brickey
Randolph County man facing charges after alleged domestic assault incident
Personal income tax introduced in West Virginia Senate
Personal income tax introduced in West Virginia Senate
W.Va. House passes income tax bill

Latest News

Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company...
Pet food recall: Possible salmonella risk
The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested
A fire truck.
Crews respond to structure fire at residence in Salem
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the...
1 of Biden’s pooches drops doggie doo in White House hallway
An Italian mafia fugitive was caught in the Dominican Republic after appearing on YouTube...
Italian fugitive arrested after appearing in YouTube cooking videos