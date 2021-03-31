Harrison County Senior Citizen Scammed Nearly $25,000

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shelly Anne Leipham, of Las Vegas, Nevada, is facing fraud charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced on Tuesday.

Leipham is accused of calling an elderly victim living in Harrison County and claiming the victim won $1,000,000. She’s accused of defrauding the victim of nearly $25,000 over the course of two years by directing the victim to send that amount to her by mail and over the internet.

“This case showcases just one of the many ways people prey on our elderly neighbors. Lottery scams aren’t new, and it’s most despicable when the perpetrator targets someone who is vulnerable. We encourage everyone to be vigilant and suspicious. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s most likely a scam,” said Bernard.

The government is also seeking a money judgement in the amount of over $336,000.

Leipham was indicted on three counts of “Wire Fraud,” five counts of “Mail Fraud,” and three counts of “Money Laundering.” She’s facing up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the wire fraud and mail fraud counts and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000 for each of the money laundering counts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Internal Revenue Service and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

