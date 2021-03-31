Health officials report 416 new cases of COVID-19, 36 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 416 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 141,738.

498,588 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 313,427 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 36 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,676.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Berkeley County and an 84-year old female from Putnam County.

The DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to DHHR.

These include a 34-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Tyler County, a 93-year old female from Preston County, a 47-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 88-year old male from Randolph County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, an 85-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, an 80-year old male from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Wetzel County, a 56-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Clay County, a 91-year old male from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 56-year old male from Upshur County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 78- year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Boone County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Wood County, and an 86-year old male from Monroe County.

“We take the reporting of these tragic deaths very seriously,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease.”

DHHR officials said 6,278 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,686), Boone (1,744), Braxton (838), Brooke (2,063), Cabell (8,406), Calhoun (243), Clay (394), Doddridge (515), Fayette (2,994), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,169), Greenbrier (2,500), Hampshire (1,616), Hancock (2,631), Hardy (1,394), Harrison (5,156), Jackson (1,778), Jefferson (4,051), Kanawha (13,095), Lewis (1,103), Lincoln (1,357), Logan (2,943), Marion (3,934), Marshall (3,175), Mason (1,872), McDowell (1,412), Mercer (4,389), Mineral (2,646), Mingo (2,309), Monongalia (8,655), Monroe (1,017), Morgan (1,017), Nicholas (1,381), Ohio (3,842), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,720), Putnam (4,544), Raleigh (5,533), Randolph (2,465), Ritchie (640), Roane (526), Summers (728), Taylor (1,152), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,782), Wayne (2,750), Webster (447), Wetzel (1,169), Wirt (368), Wood (7,446), Wyoming (1,827),

