Hometown Hero: Dessie Mazhar

This month’s Hometown Hero, sponsored by the Manchin Injury Law Group, is Dessie Mazhar who helps children with special needs by using a unique type of therapy.

Winston Churchill once said, “There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man.” Dessie Mazhar is sharing that good. She helps children with special needs through the equine therapy program at Stars and Strides Therapeutic Equine Center near Meadowbrook in Harrison County.

“I just absolutely love our students and being able to see the bond,” said Dessie.

Dessie’s students vary in age and have been diagnosed with autism, PTSD, or suffer from a traumatic brain injury. The therapy allows the students to make a connection with the horses. She says the therapy helps the children’s emotional and physical well-being.

“It’s really nice to see them connect. Some students they won’t talk to humans. They’ll talk to the horses,” said Dessie. “Some students are able to walk a lot better because when you ride a horse it massages your legs and it helps build your body core strength.

Rebecca Flanagan is the president of Stars and Strides and she says that Dessie is an invaluable volunteer.

“Dessie’s been fantastic. She’s super helpful. A very critical part of our team. She’s one of the volunteers we can rely on to be here whenever we need her. We don’t know what we’d do without her,” said Rebecca.

The Manchin Injury Law Group donated $250 to Dessie’s favorite charities.

