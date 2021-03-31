Advertisement

Hometown Hero: Dessie Mazhar

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This month’s Hometown Hero, sponsored by the Manchin Injury Law Group, is Dessie Mazhar who helps children with special needs by using a unique type of therapy.

Winston Churchill once said, “There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man.” Dessie Mazhar is sharing that good. She helps children with special needs through the equine therapy program at Stars and Strides Therapeutic Equine Center near Meadowbrook in Harrison County.

“I just absolutely love our students and being able to see the bond,” said Dessie.

Dessie’s students vary in age and have been diagnosed with autism, PTSD, or suffer from a traumatic brain injury. The therapy allows the students to make a connection with the horses. She says the therapy helps the children’s emotional and physical well-being.

“It’s really nice to see them connect. Some students they won’t talk to humans. They’ll talk to the horses,” said Dessie. “Some students are able to walk a lot better because when you ride a horse it massages your legs and it helps build your body core strength.

Rebecca Flanagan is the president of Stars and Strides and she says that Dessie is an invaluable volunteer.

“Dessie’s been fantastic. She’s super helpful. A very critical part of our team. She’s one of the volunteers we can rely on to be here whenever we need her. We don’t know what we’d do without her,” said Rebecca.

The Manchin Injury Law Group donated $250 to Dessie’s favorite charities.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Need help Identifying
City of Buckhannon asking for public’s help identifying individuals
John Wesley Brickey
Randolph County man facing charges after alleged domestic assault incident
Personal income tax introduced in West Virginia Senate
Personal income tax introduced in West Virginia Senate
W.Va. House passes income tax bill

Latest News

A fire truck.
Crews respond to structure fire at residence in Salem
A West Virginia trooper was federally charged in the beating of a teenager who led authorities...
WVa Supreme Court sides with State Police in teen’s lawsuit
Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Dessie Mazhar
Ashlee Starlene Renee Allen
West Virginia mother, boyfriend charged in boy’s death