Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 31, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Today was a rainy and cloudy day. Most of the heavy rain fell this morning, but more intermittent rain fell throughout the day as well. 58F was the high for the day, which happened around noon, and has slowly been falling since then. The front that has caused most of the rain is now closing in on the eastern seaboard, which put us on the backside of the system. We will see our winds switching out of the north later today and that means we’ll see colder air moving in as well. Overnight, rain will switch over to a wintry mix and then snow as those temperatures plummet. The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings and freeze watches, for Thursday and Friday morning, for dropping temperatures that will cause a hard freeze in our areas. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. If you can, make sure you bring those new plants inside. Snow will continue for Thursday, off and on, throughout the day. The lowlands could see 1-2″, while the mountains could see 4-5″. Friday will end up being a mostly cloudy but cold day. And as we go into the holiday weekend, cold starts in the mornings, but those afternoon temps will rebound quite nicely with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low: 52

Wednesday: Showers: High 60

Thursday: Wintry mix/snow, then intermittent snow PM: High: 36

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool: High: 43

