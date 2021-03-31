Lewis County man sentenced to minimum of 85 years for 18 sexual abuse/assault charges

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County Man has been sentenced to a minimum of 85 years for a slew of sexual abuse charges.

On Wednesday, Jimmy Ray Bonnett Jr. was sentenced to no less than 85 years and no more than 285 years behind bars.

Bonnett, 43, was convicted on Oct. 27, 2020 to 3 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, 6 counts of sexual assault in the first degree and 9 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust.

Bonnett was sentenced by Judge Reger in the circuit court of Lewis County.

