Lost Creek teacher nominated for national Teacher of the Year award

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A South Harrison High School agriculture teacher has been nominated for the national 2021 Teacher of the Year award, announced the West Virginia Association for Career and Technical Education (WVACTE).

John Lockhart was chosen as the WVACTE Teacher of the Year in February and now has been nominated as one of five finalists in the nation.

“I wasn’t expecting to win the state level I mean this is my eighth-year teaching, so I really was surprised and then when I got the email from region one I think I had to read it three or four times before I even - it even sunk in like ‘okay you’re one of five people competing for teacher of the year’ I mean, that’s wild,” said Lockhart.

The national winners will be announced at the ACTE Awards Gala. The event will take place in December 2021, during ACTE’s CareerTech VISION 2021 in New Orleans, LA.

The ACTE® Excellence Awards recognizes excellence and dedication within the field of career and technical education among ACTE members. Recipients of these awards are exceptional individuals who have contributed to the success of CTE through the quality of their work and their involvement in the CTE community. Candidates and winners are recognized at three levels: state, regional, and national.

According to Kathy D’Antoni, former Associate State Superintendent for West Virginia, states that “John is an education leader who inspires and empowers students, collaborates with peers, is passionate about his field of study, and strives for excellence in his work.”

