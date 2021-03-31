Marshall four-year guard & Clarksburg’s own West commits to Louisville
Weighed offers from Ohio State & Pitt among others
Published: Mar. 31, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was decision day for Clarksburg’s own Jarrod West.
The Marshall 4-year guard announced his committment to Louisville men’s basketball for his extra year of eligibility.
He weighed offers from Ohio State & Pittsburgh among others.
West was a second team all-Conference USA selection and an all defensive team selection for a second straight season in 2021. He averaged 13 points and led the team with 6 assists and nearly 3 steals per game.
He leaves Marshall as the schools steals record holder with 254 in his career.
