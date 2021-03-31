Mountaineer forward Osabuohien to return for extra year of eligibility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers are getting their glue guy back.

WVU senior forward Gabe Osabuohien announced on the Final Fourcast Podcast that he will return to Morgantown for his NCAA granted extra year of eligibility. He said on the podcast that the Mountaineers have “unfinished business” after the season ended in the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

Finally, some good team news for WVU fans ... Gabe is back for 2021! 🙏🏻 @Go22_Lt @jflow41 pic.twitter.com/hPs01BtvMV — Final Fourcast Podcast + BEST VIRGINIA (@finalfourcast) March 31, 2021

Osabuohien averaged just 2 points and 4 rebounds per game in 2020-21, however stats don’t tell the whole story. The Arkansas transfer is known as the Mountaineers defensive spark plug. He consistently leads the team in deflections & charges drawn.

Fellow senior Taz Sherman announced last week that he will test the NBA waters with the option to return for another season.

