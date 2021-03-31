Advertisement

Multi-vehicle accident on I-79 shuts down lane

(Gray Media)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three vehicles were involved in an accident on mile marker 138 on I-79 southbound, Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News.

The accident occurred after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Emergency personnel say this caused the left southbound lane to shut down, slowing traffic.

As of 7:45 a.m., tow trucks are on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

