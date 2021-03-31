New post office to come to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new US Post Office is coming to Clarksburg.

Mayor Ryan Kennedy tells 5 News this new post office will draw more people to the downtown area. Located on the intersection of South Second and West Pike, the mayor says it will replace the mail service next to the district court.

Prior to construction, the new building was once an old Chase Bank drive-thru that had been closed for a while.

Mayor Kennedy says it’s great when old properties are rehabilitated.

“We hope that with the opening of that post office that that there will be more positive traffic and less negative traffic of the city,” the mayor said.

The mayor says it will open its doors in late May or early June.

