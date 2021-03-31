Pet Helpers: Rascal

Meet Rascal!

He’s an adorable 5 yr. old Yorkie mix, weighing in at 9 lbs.

He’s neutered, up to date on his vaccines, mostly house trained, but does still try to hike in the house. We’ve been trying to deter that with a squirt bottle, and we’re getting there. Wearing a belly band has helped too. He’s also micro chipped.

He does very well with the other smaller dogs and would love to be someone’s something special. His owner fell ill and was no longer able to care for him.

Rascal’s being fostered near Fairmont, WV and his adoption fee is $150. If you’re interested, an app can be submitted by following this link. https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.