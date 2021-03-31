Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Rascal

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Meet Rascal!

He’s an adorable 5 yr. old Yorkie mix, weighing in at 9 lbs.

He’s neutered, up to date on his vaccines, mostly house trained, but does still try to hike in the house. We’ve been trying to deter that with a squirt bottle, and we’re getting there. Wearing a belly band has helped too. He’s also micro chipped.

He does very well with the other smaller dogs and would love to be someone’s something special. His owner fell ill and was no longer able to care for him.

Rascal’s being fostered near Fairmont, WV and his adoption fee is $150. If you’re interested, an app can be submitted by following this link. https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Preston County Woman
UPDATE: Missing 92 year old Preston County woman found alive
Two Taylor County residents test positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
Two Taylor County residents test positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
Need help Identifying
City of Buckhannon asking for public’s help identifying individuals
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
John Wesley Brickey
Randolph County man facing charges after alleged domestic assault incident

Latest News

UPDATE: Missing 92 year old Preston County woman found alive
UPDATE: Missing 92 year old Preston County woman found alive
Where are they now: Mariah Congedo
Where are they now: Mariah Congedo
Where are they now: Mariah Congedo
Where are they now: Mariah Congedo
Pet Helpers: Rascal
Pet Helpers: Rascal