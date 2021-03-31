Advertisement

Police: Man shot and killed during domestic violence incident in Preston County

(WKYT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY POINT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man died after a reported shooting during a domestic violence incident in Preston County, according to a press release from the Preston County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to a reported shooting in the Valley Point area of Preston County. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found Darren Bolinger, 52, had been shot and died of his wounds during a domestic violence type incident, officials say.

Assisting law enforcement were KAMP Ambulance and the County Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Need help Identifying
City of Buckhannon asking for public’s help identifying individuals
John Wesley Brickey
Randolph County man facing charges after alleged domestic assault incident
Personal income tax introduced in West Virginia Senate
Personal income tax introduced in West Virginia Senate
W.Va. House passes income tax bill

Latest News

Crews respond to a structure fire on Water St.
Crews respond to structure fire at residence in Salem
Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Dessie Mazhar
A West Virginia trooper was federally charged in the beating of a teenager who led authorities...
WVa Supreme Court sides with State Police in teen’s lawsuit
Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Dessie Mazhar