Police: Man shot and killed during domestic violence incident in Preston County

VALLEY POINT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man died after a reported shooting during a domestic violence incident in Preston County, according to a press release from the Preston County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to a reported shooting in the Valley Point area of Preston County. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found Darren Bolinger, 52, had been shot and died of his wounds during a domestic violence type incident, officials say.

Assisting law enforcement were KAMP Ambulance and the County Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.

