Preston Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for missing 92 year old woman with dementia
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help with finding a missing woman with dementia.
They are looking for 92 year old Margaret Messenger.
Police say she was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, near the Brandonville Pike and Miller Road intersection.
She is 5 ft. tall with long white hair and walks with a cane.
Messenger was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green and white shirt.
If you have seen anyone in this area matching the description you are asked to call 911.
