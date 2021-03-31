Preston Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for missing 92 year old woman with dementia

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help with finding a missing woman with dementia.

They are looking for 92 year old Margaret Messenger.

Police say she was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, near the Brandonville Pike and Miller Road intersection.

She is 5 ft. tall with long white hair and walks with a cane.

Messenger was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green and white shirt.

If you have seen anyone in this area matching the description you are asked to call 911.

