Sheryl “Sherry” Darlene Phillips Newlon, 67, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life on March 26, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Sherry had been in declining health for the past few months, but her death was sudden and unexpected. Sherry was born on Wednesday, December 9, 1953, in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Fred and Betty Lou Phillips. Her family moved to West Virginia in 1970. She attended the schools of Randolph County and graduated from Elkins High School in 1973. Sherry loved spending time with family, and she especially enjoyed the children when they visited. She enjoyed old T.V. shows and game shows. She loved to crochet and had made many beautiful quilts. She also liked jigsaw puzzles. Sherry had a beautiful care-free spirit, was strong in her faith, and loved life even in the troubled times. She will be missed by family and friends. Left to cherish Sherry’s memory is one daughter, Robin Newlon, one brother, Edward Phillips, two sisters, Deborah Helmick, and Karen Koch and husband, Steve, two nieces, Stephanie Koch and Stacie Koch and Stacie’s fiancé, Jordan Aldridge, three nephews, Kenny Helmick and girlfriend, Sammie Wetzel, Kevin Helmick and wife, Tiffany, and Bobby Koch and girlfriend, Danielle Hite, several great nieces and nephews, Brycen, Bailey, Kailyn, Layla, Summer, Alex, Dylan, Levi, and Jaelynn, and many friends. Sherry was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Phillips and one brother-in-law, Lester Helmick. Sherry’s request for cremation will be honored. A Celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Sheryl “Sherry” Darlene Phillips Newlon. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

