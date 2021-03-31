Advertisement

Statler’s game-winning three lifts Clay-Battelle over Cameron, 59-56

The senior hit a three with 5 seconds to play
Gage Statler
Gage Statler(WDTV)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gage Statler hit the game-winning three with 5 seconds to play to lift Clay-Battelle over Cameron, 59-56.

Mojo Chisler led the Cee Bees with a game-high 23 points. Statler had 11. Chase Ammons added 8.

Trevor Beresford paced the Dragons win 20 points. Clay-Battelle improves to 10-1 with the victory. The Dragons fall to 6-4.

