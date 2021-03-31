Advertisement

Two Taylor County residents test positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After being fully vaccinated, two Taylor County residents tested positive for COVID-19 after the two-week waiting period following their second shot.

Public Health Threat Preparedness/Crisis Response Coordinator from the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, Shawn Thorn, said that they reached out to the DHHR to do testing to find out what strain of the virus these individuals had.

Thorn added, the DHHR was looking into what factors may have contributed to this occurrence.

“They are completely asymptomatic and they have sent those samples to the state for processing for gene typing. To see if they are the genetic match for any of the variants the U.K. Variant and a handful of others that they’re concerned with,” he said.

Thorn said this reinforced that even if someone was vaccinated they need to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

