University survives defensive showdown with Bridgeport, 48-37
Dean: 22 points
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University took a 10 point lead at the half and held off the Tribe in the second to capture a 48-37 victory in Harrison County.
Junior guard Lauren Dean had 22 points and Ella Simpson added 8.
Sophomore guard Gabby Reep had a team best 13 points for the Tribe & Paige Humble added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
