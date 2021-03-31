University survives defensive showdown with Bridgeport, 48-37

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University took a 10 point lead at the half and held off the Tribe in the second to capture a 48-37 victory in Harrison County.

Junior guard Lauren Dean had 22 points and Ella Simpson added 8.

Sophomore guard Gabby Reep had a team best 13 points for the Tribe & Paige Humble added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

