Crews respond to structure fire at residence in Salem

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are on scene of a working structure fire in Salem, according to the Harrison County 911 communications office.

The fire is at a residence on Water Street. The 911 call came in around 12:20 pm on Wednesday.

The Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Mannington, Salem and Spelter Fire Departments and the Harrison County EMS are on scene.

