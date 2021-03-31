Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire at residence in Salem

A fire truck.
A fire truck.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are on scene of a working structure fire in Salem, according to the Harrison County 911 communications office.

The fire is at a residence on Water Street. The 911 call came in around 12:20 pm on Wednesday.

The Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Mannington, Salem and Spelter Fire Departments and the Harrison County EMS are on scene.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Need help Identifying
City of Buckhannon asking for public’s help identifying individuals
John Wesley Brickey
Randolph County man facing charges after alleged domestic assault incident
Personal income tax introduced in West Virginia Senate
Personal income tax introduced in West Virginia Senate
W.Va. House passes income tax bill

Latest News

Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Dessie Mazhar
A West Virginia trooper was federally charged in the beating of a teenager who led authorities...
WVa Supreme Court sides with State Police in teen’s lawsuit
Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Dessie Mazhar
Ashlee Starlene Renee Allen
West Virginia mother, boyfriend charged in boy’s death