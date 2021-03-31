Advertisement

WVa contest deadline April 16 for painkiller abuse awareness

Submissions to the 2019 Kids Kick Opioids contest, displayed by West Virginia Attorney General...
Submissions to the 2019 Kids Kick Opioids contest, displayed by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A contest deadline is approaching for West Virginia schoolchildren to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

The Kids Kick Opioids contest is open to elementary and middle school students. It can include poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the deadline to enter is April 16.

Students can work individually or in groups. The winning entry will be used in Morrisey’s next statewide newspaper public service advertisement. Regional winners will be displayed in the state Capitol.

Entries can be mailed to the Attorney General’s Office or sent by email.

West Virginia has by far the nation’s highest death rate from drug overdoses.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Preston County Woman
UPDATE: Missing 92 year old Preston County woman found alive
Two Taylor County residents test positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
Two Taylor County residents test positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
Need help Identifying
City of Buckhannon asking for public’s help identifying individuals
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
John Wesley Brickey
Randolph County man facing charges after alleged domestic assault incident

Latest News

John Lockhart Teacher of the Year
Lost Creek teacher nominated for national Teacher of the Year award
Clarksburg Police need help identifying man possibly related to crime
Clarksburg Police need help identifying man possibly related to crime
Multi-vehicle accident on I-79 shuts down lane
Multi-vehicle accident on I-79 shuts down lane
Erik Martin
5 Sports Podcast Episode 12: Erik Martin
Jimmy Ray Bonnett Jr.
Lewis County man sentenced to minimum of 85 years for 18 sexual abuse/assault charges