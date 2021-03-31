WVU women’s basketball lands Mississippi State grad transfer Morris

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has landed a second graduate transfer from the NCAA portal.

Mississippi State graduate transfer Yemiyah Morris will join the Mountaineers this upcoming season and be immediately eligible.

The 6-6 forward averaged 3 points and 3 rebounds for the Bulldogs and ranked second on the team with 15 blocks this season.

She joins Xavier transfer A’riana Gray who signed with the Mountaineers earlier this week.

Check out Yemiyah Morris' highlights and what she can bring to the court for West Virginia! 👀#HailWV #PhysicalFor40 pic.twitter.com/G0nFaK3kS7 — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) March 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.