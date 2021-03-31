Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball lands Mississippi State grad transfer Morris

Averaged 3 points & 2 rebounds for Bulldogs in 2020-21
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has landed a second graduate transfer from the NCAA portal.

Mississippi State graduate transfer Yemiyah Morris will join the Mountaineers this upcoming season and be immediately eligible.

The 6-6 forward averaged 3 points and 3 rebounds for the Bulldogs and ranked second on the team with 15 blocks this season.

She joins Xavier transfer A’riana Gray who signed with the Mountaineers earlier this week.

