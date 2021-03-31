Advertisement

WVU’s Brown Ready to Build Off Impressive Junior Season

Named First Team All Big-12 last year
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU running back Leddie Brown is poised to rank among the nation’s best as a senior.

Brown was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection last year ranking second in the conference averaging 101 rushing yards per game. In total, he recorded 1,010 yards on the ground, nine rushing touchdowns and caught two scores through the air.

Entering his senior year, Brown says he is determined to take on more of a leadership role on the team. He contemplated returning to school but made the decision to come back to prove he can be a top running back in the country once again.

West Virginia ranked third to last in the Big 12 last year averaging 135 yards per game on the ground. The Mountaineers will look to redshirt-sophomore Tony Mathis Jr. and sophomore A’Varius Sparrow to provide depth in the backfield.

